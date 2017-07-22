Local girl uses her birthday to throw a party for homeless Richmonders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kristin Scroggin is getting a few moments in the spotlight this Saturday.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you,” the crowd sings.

It’s a special time for the 10-year-old, but the rest of this celebration is for complete strangers.

“Every day when I’m driving, I always see these homeless people walking around,” says Scroggin. “Once you start helping them, you appreciate stuff a lot more than what you did before.”

Scroggin decided to use her birthday to hold a party for the area’s homeless after she and her mom started volunteering with the group Because We Care.

“Kristin was so touched,” remembers Tonya Barnette about that first day she and her daughter helped the cause. “Her and I left here in tears, and she was touched. That’s why she chose to do this for her birthday.”

Scroggin shared her cake and other goodies with individuals who could use an act of kindness.

“You can have all the books sense in the world, but if you don’t have survival skills out here in the streets and stuff like that, things are getting tighter and tighter,” says party attendee Edward Woodson. “It’s going to be hard on you.”

Giving back is a lesson instilled at home that Scroggins is now putting into action on her birthday.

“It made my heart happy that she wanted to do something like this,” says Larry Barnette.

Adds Tonya, “Just try to get them to appreciate everything that we have and realize that there’s a lot of people out there that don’t have anything or don’t have anything close to what we have.”

Kristen is starting a new decade showing the community her big heart.

“When I came out here, I was just excited to help and to care,” says Scroggin.

