Henrico Police need help finding missing, endangered man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man who they say is considered endangered.

Kevin William Cannelli, 46, was last seen July 18, 2017.

Cannelli was last seen wearing a green shirt, gray shorts and a baseball cap.

Police describe Cannelli as a white man, standing about 5’6” and weighing about 190 pounds.

Police said that he may be operating a red 2009 Toyota Corolla with Virginia license plates VMN-4087.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

