Fredericksburg man goes missing after leaving VA hospital

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing Friday.

Police said that Robert Earl Bumbrey went missing after he left the VA hospital in Fredericksburg Friday.

He is said to suffer from memory loss caused by a previous stroke.

Police described Bumbrey as a bald African American man wearing glasses. He is 5’2” and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bumbrey was last seen wearing a black ballcap that says “Pop-Pop” on the front and “Reverend Bumbrey” on the back, blue jeans, white sneakers and an unknown shirt.

Bumbrey may be in a 2005 Blue/Green Chrysler 300 4-door sedan with Virginia license plates YRH9314.

Please contact local or Fredericksburg Police at (540) 373-3122 if you have seen Bumbrey.

