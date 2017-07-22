Dinwiddie County mourning loss of former sheriff

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County is mourning the loss of former sheriff Dusty Rhodes.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rhodes passed away Saturday morning.

Rhodes served as sheriff from 2008 until 2011.

The cause of Rhodes’ death is not known at this time.

Current Dinwiddie Sheriff D.T. “Duck” Adams replaced Rhodes after a tightly contested race.

