Cover Parney in ketchup on human hot dog Friday at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are relishing the opportunity to turn VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell into a Human Hot Dog for charity following the game on Friday, July 28 at The Diamond.

Six pounds of ketchup, relish and mustard will be dumped, poured and smothered on Parney’s head in a showing of solidarity to support Evelyn Ivey and the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation. Evelyn, an eighth-grader at Robious Middle School, shaved her head earlier this year to help raise $13,410 for the Gallagher Foundation in an effort to help fight teenage mental illness. Gates for Friday’s game open at 6:05 p.m. The Human Hot-Dogging will commence after the game.

The Human Hot Dog will highlight a special night at The Diamond in conjunction with the Gallagher Foundation in advance of their signature event, the Speak Up 5K. Proceeds from the Squirrels nightly raffle next Friday will be donated to the Gallagher Foundation, and fans throughout the week are encouraged to donate to support Evelyn and Parney’s fundraising efforts. Donations can be made here.

“We are looking forward to finishing this season strong attendance-wise and if I have to be a hot dog and pour six pounds of condiments over my head, I will in a second,” Parnell said. “Having fun, being different and making an impact are what we do, and this event is all three.”

The Speak Up 5K is an annual event created in 2014 to honor the life-long goals of Cameron Gallagher, who passed away after running a half-marathon on March 16, 2014. The 16-year-old Cameron completed her goal of finishing the race, and passed away suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition after crossing the finish line. Cameron was passionate about raising awareness for teenage depression and dreamed of one day creating a 5K to assist the cause. The inaugural Speak Up 5K was held in September 2014 with more than 3,500 participants. The 2017 race will be held on September 9, 2017. Details for the event can be found here.

