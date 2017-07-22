Coast Guard suspends search for 13-year-old missing Virginia swimmer

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard has officially suspended their search for a missing 13-year-old swimmer at Gloucester Point Beach.

A spokesperson with the Coast Guard says while they have suspended their search, other authorities are still actively looking.

At 4:40 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard received a report that the boy went missing while swimming with his sister. He was playing in the water near the fishing pier when he went under and didn’t come back up.

8News sister station WAVY’s Brandi Cummings spoke with a woman who says she’s the mother of the missing boy. She identified him as Chandler “Chad” Shetterly.

Amy Shetterly, Chad’s sister, said, “I don’t know if he went under, or if he went out. I mean, we have hope. I’m hoping he just wandered off but, it’s been six hours now… but nothing has been found yet.”

Shetterly was wearing a red, white and blue bathing suit and did not have a flotation device.

The Coast Guard has launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City. A 29-foot response boat from Station Milford Haven in Hudgins has also responded. Divers have been in the water as well.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the York County Fire Department, the Abingdon Fire Department, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are assisting in the search.

“We are working together with local agencies and are doing everything in our power to find this boy,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Peggy Britton, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case.

A Coast Guard official says the search will continue through the night. Gloucester Point Park is currently closed to the public.

