Blue Star Families hold picnic at Va. War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday was a special day at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The nonprofit “Blue Star Families” held a picnic for mothers who have sons or daughters in active service in the armed forces.

Today, they stood in solidarity with the families that have lost their children in the line of duty.

“We support each other,” Paige Bartholomew, a Blue Star Member said. “When you’ve got a child in the military, you need to be around other mothers and fathers going through the same thing. There’s questions, lots of things you don’t know. It’s a great support network.”

Parents whose children lost their lives in the armed services are given the title “Gold Star Families.”

