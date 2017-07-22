At the Box Office for 7-21

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A World War Two battle from nearly 80 years ago has been recreated on the big screen this weekend. “Dunkirk” is named for the real life battle during World War Two where more than 300 thousand Allied troops were trapped by Nazi forces while trying to evacuate the French coast. The film takes place in the air, on the sea and on the beach where pilots, sailors, and soldiers were locked in battle in 1940.

The battle was notable in that the mostly successful retreat, thanks to private citizens in their own boats, was celebrated as a victory in the early days of the war when very little could slow the Nazi war machine. The film stars Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy and most notably for the younger generation, former One Direction singer Harry Styles. Directed by Christopher Nolan, It’s rated pg-13.

“Girls Trip” follows four lifelong friends as they have fun and get into a little bit of trouble in New Orleans at the Essence Festival. Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish stars as the gal pals looking for adventure. They’re all at different points in their lives with their careers and private lives and this get together rekindles some old rivalries and some old skeletons get pulled out of the closet. The comedy, co-written by the creator of “Blackish,” is rated R.

“Valerian and The city of A Thousand Planets” is set in the 28th century where police officers patrol the edge of the human zone. A dark force is menacing the city of Alpha and the officers, played by Cara Delavigne and Dane Dehaan, must stop it. From director Luc Besson of “The Fifth Element” fame, the sci fi adventure is rated PG-13.

“Dunkirk” which is already earning a lot of Oscar buzz is expected to win the box office this weekend. Experts are saying it could make around 50 million dollars. We will check those box office numbers for you coming up on Monday morning on “Good Morning Richmond.”

