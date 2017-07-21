‘There is fear out there:’ RPD expresses frustration over crime increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham gave his mid-year report on Friday, expressing frustration over the increase of crime in 2017.

Durham touched on the number of homicides in the city, with 28 of them occurring between January 1 and June 30.

Police say of the 28 murders, 68 percent of them have been cleared — more than the national average of 61 percent.

Police also addressed concerns related to crimes occurring in public housing units and suggests more officers in places like Mosby Court as an effort to reduce crime.

Durham says the city has to face the reality that violent crimes were inherited and now is the time to come together to stop them.

“As a community, if we can come together, not only to criminal justice, everybody, I think there’s enough blame to go around,” Durham said.

This was the third times that Durham has given a mid-year report to the city.

Aaron Thomas will have a full report on 8News at 5 p.m.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.