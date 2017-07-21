Students brave the heat to give back through Tri-Cities Workcamp

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of kids in the Tri-Cities are giving back during their summer break, working hard in the heat to make a difference.

Instead of sleeping in or laying by the pool, high schoolers and chaperones with the Tri-Cities Workcamp have spent the past week waking up early and doing home repairs for those who couldn’t afford the help otherwise.

“I love it,” one of the volunteers said. “Personally, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

The students are assigned to groups where they do not know their partners: 27 different groups tackling 27 different projects.

“We have patched two holes in the ceiling in her kitchen and then we painted those holes and did swirling on the ceiling and we did the siding in front of the house,” student Ben Napier explained.

Some of the students are preparing to start college in a few weeks.

“Summertime is a time where kids can pick and choose a million different things to do, and the fact that they took a week out of their summer vacation to be here and to serve others and to do this all in Christian love is just amazing,” chaperone B.J. Crowder said.

To add to their already challenging tasks, they also had to battle a heat index that topped out at 105 degrees on Friday.

“You don’t really notice the heat when you’re out here with friends, and we’re pretty much like family and you’re out here working, you’re having fun you don’t really notice it,” student Alex Maria said.

Counselor Jeremy Colb is in his 15th year working the camp. He volunteered four years as a student and has been coming back ever since to help. He said this year is one for the record books.

“This is one of the hottest weeks I’ve ever been apart of, but I’ll tell you there have been times where we’ll see a picture of the thermostat or the thermometer outside and it’s almost funny because we cheer on that hot weather and we say bring it on because it’s such a good time,” he explained.

