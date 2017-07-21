Richmond police search for suspect who they say broke into Fan home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are searching for the suspect who is suspected of breaking and entering into a residence Friday morning.

Police say that at approximately 10:20 a.m., an unknown man was found inside of a home in the 1100 block of Floyd Avenue. The suspect fled the scene after the victim discovered he was inside of the home.

According to police, no items were reported stolen. He was last seen going northbound on Harrison Street.

The suspect is described by police as a bald black male with a dark complexion with possible dark facial hair. He is approximately in his mid-30s, 200 pounds, and 6’0” in height. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a tan baseball hat, gray polo T-shirt, blue shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

___

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.