Police: Man critically injured in shooting on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s northside Friday night.

Police tell 8News they received multiple calls for shots fired in the 2700 block of North Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

