Police arrest armed and dangerous Virginia man in Ohio

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH/WRIC) — Police in Ohio say they have arrested a man who was wanted on several felony warrants in Virginia.

Sgt. David Pelphrey with Columbus Police said the suspect was wanted by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Apprehension Fugitive Strike Team.

Based on photographs of the suspect, it looks like the man they arrested is Christopher Demoranville, 46, who is wanted out of three Virginia jurisdictions, including Brunswick County for stalking, threats, sex crimes, and violating probation.

Several agencies worked together to capture the man, Pelphrey said.

Pelphrey said there was some kind of home invasion in the town of Hilliard, Ohio Friday morning, where the man obtained a change of clothing and then left.

The division said on Twitter Friday that officers were looking for a white male, 5’11” and about 185 pounds with a shaved head, who is wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts.

Police told residents should not open their doors for the man, and to call 911 if he is seen.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.