Movie ticket prices on the rise

Heading to the movies this weekend? You might have to pay a little bit more to get your tickets.

The average movie ticket is up to $8.95. That’s a 2.5 percent increase since this time last year.

With the rise of leather reclining chairs and more dining options at theaters, you might end up paying even more on your trip to the movies.

This is among the most profitable seasons for movies with summer action movies hitting the silver screen.

