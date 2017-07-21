Inmate escapes custody in Albemarle County; manhunt underway

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Albemarle County are searching for an inmate who escaped custody while being transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The inmate, Matthew Michael Carver, escaped at around 7:20 p.m. The incident occurred at Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive.

“Reverse 9-1-1 has been activated and we are asking anyone in this area of Route 20 to stay inside, lock your doors and remain vigilant. If you see something, call 9-1-1 immediately,” a spokesperson with the Albemarle County Police Department said in a release.

Carver was wearing a black and white jumpsuit when he escaped. He may have a shaved head and be cleanly shaven.

