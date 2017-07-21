Local ice skating rink helping people beat the heat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When it feels like 10 degrees outside, what better way to beat the heat than ice skating?

SkateNation is Henrico County has been offering free skating during high temperatures for the past few years, and wtith temperatures creeping near triple digits on Friday, a number of residents took advantage.

“We wanted to come and try something new, so we’re trying ice skating today,” Tiffany Douglas told 8News.

“It feels horrible outside and amazing in here,” added her daughter, Emily Douglas.

You’ll have to follow their Facebook page for updates, but SkateNation Plus says they will be offering more free sessions throughout the summer.

“We try to do it as much as we can, but generally if we see a forecast of 100 degrees or more, then it sort of peeks our interest,” explained Chris Burgess with SkateNation Plus.

