Liberty University graduate killed in plane crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A recent Liberty University graduate is one of two people who died in a plane crash in Arizona this week.

Krista Buchanan died when the small plane, piloted by Alan Ram, 53, of Scottsdale, Arizona, crashed at a golf course in Mesa Monday. According to the FAA, the pilot reported mechanical trouble and said the plane was unable to reach the airport.

The Liberty Champion reports that Buchanan graduated from the college last year.

Ram was the founder of a consulting firm in Scottsdale.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the fatal plane crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

