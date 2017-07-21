Kickers’ Finnlay Wyatt takes home Swansea memento

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While many will remember the Richmond Kickers international exhibition against Swansea City A.F.C. Wednesday night differently, Midlothian High School graduate and Kickers’ midfielder Finnlay Wyatt will carry the best memory he could have asked for: a kit from rising English Premier League star Tammy Abraham.

“I said, ‘it was great to have the opportunity to play against you,'” says Wyatt, “‘and good luck in the future.'”

The Swans came to City Stadium for a second year in a row to face the Kickers, who were playing an English Premier League club for a fourth consecutive season. Wyatt assisted on the Kickers’ equalizer in the 69th minute to make it a 1-1 contest, before Abraham, making his Swansea City A.F.C. debut, scored on a header to put the Swans ahead for good 2-1 in the 80th minute.

“It was amazing. It’s definitely an experience you’ll never forget,” says Wyatt.

Abraham is on loan to Swansea from Chelsea FC, and according to Finnlay, who is a huge Leicester City FC fan and follower of the EPL, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte believes Tammy Abraham is the future of the club.

So Wyatt took his chance when the final whistle blew to ask Abraham for his jersey, who happily obliged.

“Not many people get the chance to be a part of this sporting event and to be able to play against world superstars and future world superstars,” says Wyatt, “I mean the assist was just the icing on the cake. It just made the day that much better.”