Henrico woman charged with felony animal abuse says she’s innocent

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman charged with felony animal cruelty says she’s being falsely accused of mistreating her dog.

The photos are heartbreaking: You can see the 14-year-old dog’s ribs and what looks like a massive tumor hanging from her chest. Neighbors snapped the pictures after they spotted Diamond alone in her front yard with no food or water.

Her eyes were very mucous-like and you could tell the dog was very distressed and sick,” said a neighbor who lives on dog-friendly Convair Lane. “Emotionally it just bothered me and I just said, ‘I’m going to put this in the authorities’ hands.”

Police responded and picked up Diamond, who was too sick to save. A veterinarian had to put the dog down.

Now, her owner, Orquidea Tyndall, faces felony charges for animal cruelty.

“I’m not happy that it happened, but I think it’s what was fair to the animal that had no real way to speak for itself,” neighbor Teri Harris said.

“I hope you feel really great about yourself, really good about yourself,” Tyndall shouted at her neighbor.

There’s no love lost between neighbors, and Diamond’s owner, who insists she didn’t neglect her dog.

“I”m being accused of animal cruelty and all this craziness when in all my life I’ve never even had a charge,” Tyndall said. “I loved my dog.”

Tyndall said she’d had Diamond for 14 years and knew her dog had health problems but couldn’t afford to take her to a vet.

“She was a very elderly dog. She was a very sick dog as well, but I was trying to save up money so I could get her fixed,” Tyndall explained. “I’ve had her since she was a puppy.”

Tyndall goes to court in October. Neighbors want her held accountable.

“I believe an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,” a neighbor said. “That’s just how I believe but I am glad justice was served today.”

