Henrico community raising money to send drowning victim’s body back to Guatemala

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A community is coming together in Henrico County in support of a 20-year-old man who drowned in the James River on July 15.

Rudy Organiz-Aguilon former English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at Hanover High School organized a GoFundMe account to help ship his body back to his home country of Guatemala.

“They really want Rudy home,” Wendy Wadsworth, Organiz-Aguilon’s former teacher said.

Wadsworth reflected on the impact her student made at the school.

“Rudy was one of the best students we had at Hanover High,” Wadsworth said.

Organiz-Aguilon drowned in the afternoon after getting caught in a current and was unable to make his way out.

Wadsworth said his culture prefers not to cremate, but shipping bodies between countries can cost thousands of dollars.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $11,000 of its $15,000 goal.

“Anybody that feels moved, please go to GoFundMe, help us, any little bit will help and Rudy’s family is just very appreciative,” Wadsworth said.

Organiz-Aguilon’s funeral will be held at Life Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, July 22.

Organizers hope to have his body back in Guatemala within a week and a half.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.