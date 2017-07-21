Help two local softball teams make it to the World Series

NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Crewe-Burkeville Dixie Angels and the Crewe-Burkesville Dixie Darlings earned a spot in their World Series divisions — but they some help getting there.

The Dixie Angels went undefeated in the state tournament on Monday securing the girls a spot in the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. The Dixie Darlings also swept the state title on Tuesday and earned a trip to the Sumter, South Carolina World Series.

A GoFundMe account was created to help offset the travel, hotel, and food costs for the girls.

“Crewe-Burkeville may be a small town, but these girls and their coaches have put in many hours of hard work to be able to represent the entire state of Virginia in two World Series divisions,” the GoFundMe said. “We have seven days to raise enough money to send these 23 girls out of state.”

The link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.