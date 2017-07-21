Gr8 Weekend Events: Saturday Salutations, movie on the lawn, farmer’s market fun and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Whitney Harris has got the scoop on what’s going on in Central Virginia.

SATURDAY

Join Project Yoga Richmond for Saturday Salutations at the VMFA. It’s open to all levels and it’s family friendly. You have to sign up in advance and get there early to register. It’s from 9 to 10 a.m. at the VMFA on 200 North Boulevard in Richmond.

Head over to see a Caturday Night Movie at the store Zoomies. They’re showing “Kedi”, a documentary about street cats in Istanbul, Turkey on a 100-inch projection screen. There will also be kitties there at the store. You need to register in advance at this event too. It’s from 7 to 9 p.m. on 140 East Main Street in Richmond.

Speaking of movies, you can also enjoy a movie night on the lawn and watch “Star Wars Rogue One.” There will be food and fun, including cotton candy, cornhole, and bounce houses. It’s all from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Village Church at Midlothian on 233 North Courthouse Road in Richmond.

SUNDAY

What’s sweeter than Sunday Funday? What about cupcakes and beer? Head over to Isley Brewery for their Cupcake Pairing & Pop-up. They’ll have lush cupcakes with an added ingredient — Isley craft beer! It’s from 12 to 8 p.m. The brewery is at 1715 Summit Avenue in Richmond.

While you’re out, stop by Scott’s Addition for a fun farmer’s market, and check out a local brewery while you’re at it. They’ll have fresh produce, bagels, meat, kombucha, flowers and much more. It’s all from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Veil Brewing Company on 1301 Roseneath Road in Richmond.

You can also catch a free film today. Head over to the VMFA to watch “Yves Saint Laurent: His Life and Times.” The biography has interviews at different stages of his career as well as old footage and photos. It’s from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at the Cheek Theater at the VMFA on 200 North Boulevard in Richmond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.