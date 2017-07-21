Funeral held Friday for 3 children who died in apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three children who died following an apartment fire in Henrico County will be laid to rest Friday.

Shyla, Jeremiah and Sage Gilliam died after a fire in their Highland Point Apartment.

The funeral is being held at 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary Street in Richmond.

The one, two, and seven-year-old died after a fire in their Highland Point apartment in the early morning hours of July 7. Their mother’s fiancé, Shawn Ross, also died at the hospital Tuesday night, according to a family spokesperson.

Fire officials say the accident started inside the kitchen and the official cause of that fire is unattended cooking. Their mother, Joreatha Lewis, was at work delivering newspapers when the fire happened.

With a tragedy such as this, the community always asks for ways to help. There is now a GoFundMe account set up to help the family as they begin to make sense of life without these three young children. You can also donate in the children’s name at Essex Bank.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.