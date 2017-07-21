Free basketball camp about more than sports

At Ray Neblett’s Inner City Basketball Camp, kids are scoring more than just skills on the court.

“It was very special,” says Ikenna Ifedobi, also know as ‘E.’

E, who is from Houston, Texas, heard about the free camp and begged him mom to take them. So she drove him 22 hours to Richmond.

E was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma at age one. He’s now in remission. But on the court, he’s just like every other kid.

“I don’t really like people feeling sorry for me,” E told 8News Reporter Kerri O’Brien. “I just like to be like everybody else.”

Raymond Neblett started the camp for low income kids nine years ago. More than 300 are participating this summer.

“The reason why I do this camp is to help the inner city kids grow,” Neblett said.

Neblett played point guard at Virginia Union University in the 80’s but made some mistakes that landed him in prison. He uses his mistakes to educate the Richmond campers.

“He has a real passion to make some serious changes in these kids lives. It is not about basketball he is teaching them life lessons.” E’s Mom, Shanon Jones, said.

“He likes to help a lot of kids,” E added. “He loves all of us deeply and I really like that about him.”

“A lot of these children are coming from different neighborhoods where they were normallly be fighting or sparring,” Jones explained. “They are passing each other food and giving each other hugs.”

The camp is possible through donations and volunteers. Neblett could always use more help.

“The one thing I want the kids in my community to get out of this camp is hope,” says Neblett

Click here to learn more about Neblett’s camp and vision.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.