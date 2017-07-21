Fire crews battle heavy flames, extreme heat at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Chesterfield County battled heavy flames at a home near Stonehenge Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Crews were called to the 13600 block of Knobhill Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof of the home. With temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees, additional units also responded, as well as the Chesterfield County Medical Services Unit, to allow crews to rotate operations.

Officials told 8News that no one is currently living in the house and it’s under contract. The house was expected to close next week.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.