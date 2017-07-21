Fairfax Co. handyman charged with sexually abusing children

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) – A Virginia handyman has been charged with sexually abusing three children between the ages of 4 and 11.

News outlets report Fairfax County police said Thursday they arrested 43-year-old Jerberth Adallir Palma on July 13.

Palma is charged with three counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13, one count of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in April after one of the children’s parents called police. Police say Palma came into contact with the children while working in their homes as an independent contractor.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims.

It’s unclear if Palma has a lawyer.

