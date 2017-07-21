Elon Musk: Hyperloop gets verbal approval for NY to DC route with 29 minute travel time

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Elon Musk says he has received a verbal agreement for an approval to building a Hyperloop route from New York to Washington D.C.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

Musk says the route will include a stop in Philadelphia and Baltimore before, and only take 29 minutes total.

The billionaire entrepreneur didn’t say who gave him the approval. But the White House confirmed it had “positive discussions” about the tunnel with Musk and executives from his underground drilling enterprise, The Boring Co. A White House spokesman wouldn’t say who talked to Musk or whether he met with officials in person.

Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation allowing you to glide at airplane speed in pods moving through tunnels above or below ground. Thousands of cities applied. Columbus is one of just dozens left.

Musk initially served on two White House business councils, but quit them last month after President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

