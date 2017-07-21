Body of missing Corolla Beach swimmer found

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The body of a swimmer who went missing Thursday was found early Friday morning.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was found at 12:55 a.m. He was located in the area of Corolla Beach.

At about 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Coast Guard watchstanders in Wilmington received a 911 call that a 30-year-old man was seen by his wife and a friend going underwater around 12:45 p.m. He did not come back up.

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to the area. A 47-foot Medium Life Boat crew launched from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head around 2 p.m.

Currituck County officials say it happened in the 400 block of Ocean Trail in the Pine Island section of Corolla. Rip currents have been reported in that area, according to WAVY affiliate WITN.

Coast Guard crews are still searching. Currituck County first responders suspended their search around 7:45 p.m. and planned to begin searching again Friday morning.

Officials described the missing swimmer as a black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a blue and orange bathing suit.

“Anyone with information about the missing swimmer should contact the Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3800,” said Coast Guard Lt. Tiffany Zehnle, command duty officer for the case.

