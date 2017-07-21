Chesterfield Fire crews respond to large house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a home near Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County’s Company Five is at the scene in the 13600 block of Knobhill Court in Midlothian where they say fire was showing from the building’s roof when they arrived.

Extra crews were called to the scene to aid firefighters working in today’s excessive heat.

Chesterfield Fire tells 8News that no one is currently living in the house and it’s under contract. The house was expected to close next week.

