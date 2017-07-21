Capital murder charges brought against Petersburg abduction suspect

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Kristopher Jones, the man accused of abducting and killing a Petersburg woman and murdering his girlfriend, has been indicted on capital murder charges.

According to Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Chery Wilson, Jones was indicted for capital murder in the commission of a robbery and capital murder in the commission of abduction — both for the death of Minnie Woodard. Jones was also indicted on a capital murder charge for killing more than one person in three years. That charge is related to the murder of his girlfriend, Janice Lugo.

Back in January, police say Jones abducted Pastor Alfred Woodard and his wife, Minnie, before forcing A. Woodard into a car and drive to a bank where Jones later left him. He was later captured by U.S. Marshals in Norfolk and led investigators to M. Woodard’s body in Chesterfield County.

Lugo’s body was later found in her apartment, located near the Woodard’s home.

The commonwealth’s attorney in Petersburg said she is evaluating whether or not to pursue to the death penalty.

Jones is due back in court on August 1.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.