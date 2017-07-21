Breaking down National Weather Service heat-related products

(WRIC) — Extremely hot and humid weather can become potentially life threatening if an area is caught unaware. However, criteria for dangerous heat vary from region to region, along with the associated National Weather Service products.

The National Weather Service has four different products that they use to express heat danger for an area that are dependent on the area’s climate.

Criteria that would warrant a Heat Advisory in Florida, which often hits 90 degrees throughout the year, would differ than in Alaska.

Although they vary, NWS offices tend to have a general rule of thumb that they follow.

The following are heat-related products issued by the National Weather Service:

Excessive Heat Outlook: Issued when an excessive heat event may occur within the next 3 to 7 days.

Heat Advisory: The National Weather Service in Wakefield typically issues a Heat Advisory when our area could see a heat index of 105° – 109° the next day.

Excessive Heat Watches: Heat watches are issued when an excessive heat event (that would surpass a heat advisory) may occur within the next 24 to 72 hours.

Excessive Heat Warning: The National Weather Service in Wakefield would issue an Excessive Heat Warning when the heat index is expected to surpass 110° the following day.

All could potentially become fatal if safeguards are not taken.

