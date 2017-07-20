VIDEO: Suspect sought in Fan District restaurant theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a theft from a building in the city’s Fan neighborhood.

Sometime between the hours of 1 and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, it was reported an adult male took a wallet from Helen’s restaurant at 2527 W. Main St. Later that morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., surveillance video shows the suspect using a stolen card at 3rd Street Diner located at 218 E. Main Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion who is in his early 20s with dark hair and a full beard. At the time, he was wearing a medium-colored backwards baseball cap with a dark strap and a light-colored T-shirt.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

