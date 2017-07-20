Two weekend fundraisers planned for family of Special Agent Mike Walter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fundraisers are planned Saturday and Sunday for the family of slain State Police Special Agent Mike Walter. He was shot and killed in Richmond’s Mosby Court in May.

Saturday, July 22, there will be a fundraiser at The County Seat, located at 3883 Old Buckingham Road Powhatan, VA. That will go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The band One Way Ryde will be playing; they will sell memorial t-shirts and challenge coins. There will also be a raffle and silent auction. All proceeds plus 10 percent of buffet sales will also go to Special Agent Walter’s family. For more information, click here.

The Mike Walter Memorial Wrestling Tournament takes place Sunday, July 23, at New Kent High School. One hundred percent of proceeds from that will also go to Special Agent Walter’s wife and children. Anyone interested in donating gift cards or cash, food for volunteers, silent auction or raffle items should contact Mindi Harrell at raider_nation_wrestling_club@yahoo.com. For more information on registering for the tournament, click here.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.