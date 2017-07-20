Suspect sought in Chesterfield jewelry store robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for a man who robbed Elsa’s Jewelry on Thursday, July 20.

The robbery occurred at the store’s location on Meadowdale Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said that the suspect entered the store, pushed past the victim and stole money. The victim was pushed again when she challenged the suspect.

The suspect then took the cash and ran to a car located in a nearby parking lot.

No weapon was involved in the incident and nobody was injured during the encounter.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-3, 230-pound 40-45-year-old black male. He was seen wearing a bright, reflective construction-style vest, jeans, white shoes, baseball style cap and a back pack. The vehicle was described as a black sedan.

Chesterfield Police encourage anyone with information to contact CPD at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

