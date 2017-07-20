Sen. Kaine on health care: ‘We can’t afford to get this wrong’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — On Thursday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) weighed in on the health care debate in Washington.

An estimated 32 million people could lose coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Kaine said working across party lines is essential.

“No one has anything in their life that’s more important than their health and the health of their families,” he said. “Health care is the largest single sector of the American economy. We can’t afford to get this wrong.”

Kaine said instead of repealing the Affordable Care Act, he would like to see the committees that deal with health and finance sit down and come up with a bipartisan plan.

One of his focuses is on the cost of prescription drugs. He said the U.S. government is probably the biggest purchaser in the world through programs like Medicaid and Medicare, but they’re barred from negotiating for the best deal.

“If we could change that one piece of law and negotiate like anyone else would, we could dramatically reduce costs both to individuals but also to the federal treasury,” said Kaine.

He noted this is something President Donald Trump also supports.

Another focus of his has been tackling the individual market. He said it has been a challenge since before the Affordable Care Act.

He recently introduced a bill alongside Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) called the Individual Health Insurance Marketplace Improvement Act.

It would reintroduce reinsurance, which provides funding to offset larger-than-expected insurance claims.

“That would stabilize the market and bring premiums down for the vast majority of people who buy insurance,” he said.

Kaine said the next step is getting a hearing on the bill. He believes it would get bipartisan support.

