Police: Missing Richmond man left home two weeks ago and never returned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since earlier this month.

Steven Keshner, 38, was last seen leaving his residence on the morning of July 7. Police say he was walking to Staff Zone on Hospital Street but never arrived.

Keshner is described as a 5-foot-8, 125-pound black male with a light complexion and close-shaven black hair. He also has tattoos on his neck, chest and hand. He typically wears red and black shoes.

Detectives do not suspect foul play at this point.

Anyone who sees Steven Kershner or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

