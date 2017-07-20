Police identify man killed after his motorcycle runs off road, flips in Lancaster

LANCASTER Co., (WRIC) — Police have identified the man who died Tuesday evening after his motorcycle ran off the road in Lancaster County.

Police say a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 644 near Gaskins Road when it ran off the road to the left and struck a concrete block, causing it to flip several times.

The motorcyclist, Derek O. Jones, 50 of Lancaster County, was transported to Rappahannock General Hospital where he died from injuries.

Police say Jones was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

