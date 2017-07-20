PHOTOS: SUV drives into hole caused by water main break in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews had to remove an SUV from a massive hole in the ground caused by a water main break in Norfolk Thursday.

Harry Kenyon with Norfolk Public Utilities says the SUV driver went around barriers set up at the water main break — in the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue — and went into the hole.

No one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and reckless driving, according to police.

The SUV has been removed, so crews are now working to repair the water main break. Water service is currently out on that block of Corprew, which includes an elderly housing building.

Corprew Avenue between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue is currently blocked. Kenyon says crews will be working through Thursday evening.

Norfolk Public Utilities are working to find out what caused the water main break.

SUV drives into water main break hole View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Norfolk police Photo courtesy Norfolk police Photo taken July 20, 2017 by "Oh Neesh"

