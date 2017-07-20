O.J. Simpson granted parole, will be released from prison

CARSON CITY (KRON) — O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man.

A Nevada Parole Board has granted him parole and now the 70-year-old could be released from jail as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson has spent eight years at the Lovelock Correctional Center.

He was serving out a nine to 33-year sentence after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts including armed robbery for his role in a 2007 sports memorabilia robbery heist in Las Vegas.

A Nevada parole board says O.J. Simpson has requested to live in Florida if he is released from prison.

Simpson’s life in the spotlight began as a beloved football hero in the 1960s and ’70s.

The San Francisco native then transitioned effortlessly to movie star, sports commentator and TV pitchman in the years that followed.

He kept that role until the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. A jury acquitted him, but much of the public believes he carried out the grisly slayings.

It was a steep fall from grace for one of the most beloved personalities in the Bay Area and the nation.