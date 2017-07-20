Man fatally struck while trying to cross W. Broad Street in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Henrico County.

Henrico Police tell 8News reporter Kristin Smith that around 10:30 p.m., a car traveling east on W. Broad Street struck 54-year-old Julius A. McBride, of Overland Park, Kansas, who trying to cross W. Broad Street near Bethlehem Road.

McBride was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the driver stopped after the accident.

There’s still no word if any charges will be filed as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have any information concerning the crash is asked to call Henrico Police at 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

