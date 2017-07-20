Juvenile seriously injured in ATV crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries following an ATV accident in Chesterfield County Thursday night.

Few details have been released at this time, but officials say the accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 8800 block of Baldwin Creek Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

