Goochland man arrested at RIC after TSA catches him with loaded gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland County man was arrested at Richmond International Airport (RIC) on Wednesday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

A TSA officer detected the 9 mm caliber handgun inside the man’s carry-on bag as it entered the security checkpoint X-ray machine. The handgun was loaded with 12 bullets.

TSA officers immediately contacted the Richmond Airport Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

The man, a resident of Manakin Sabot, Virginia, told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun in his backpack.

TSA reminds that weapons—including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags. TSA details how to transport firearms and ammunition on its web site here.

