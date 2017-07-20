Crews respond to fire at Peking Restaurant in Shockoe Slip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire at Peking Restaurant in Shockoe Slip.
Richmond Fire tells 8News that although the sprinkler system contained the fire, a heavy amount of smoke remains.
Crews continue to check for hot spots.
