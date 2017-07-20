Crews battle fire for hours at Peking Restaurant in Shockoe Slip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Richmond spent roughly three hours battling a fire at the Peking restaurant in Richmond’s Shockoe Slip on Thursday.

Richmond Fire tells 8News that although the sprinkler system contained the fire when they responded shortly before 11 a.m., smoke had filled the building causing three floors to be evacuated.

Officials say the fire started in a cooking ‘machine’ in the basement of the restaurant. Health inspectors also responded and determined that the restaurant will lose some food products due to smoke.

No one was injured.

The restaurant will be closed for at least a few days, officials say.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

