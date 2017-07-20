Contractors, volunteers working around the clock to house a vet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Contractors and volunteers are working around the clock in the excessive heat to get a home ready for a veteran in need.

The home is located on King Street the in Barton Heights neighborhood of Richmond. What would normally take six months to build will be complete in just five days.

“It’s been flying, we have been building super fast,” Matt Morgan with the non-profit Project Homes explained. “The dry wall has been done, all the trim is pretty much getting there.”

That’s after just four days of work. Nineteen engineering interns at Philip Morris USA are volunteering their time and teaming up with Project Homes.

“A lot of them, this is not their full-time job,” James Dawson with Philip Morris USA said. “They’re doing this on the side.”

They’ve been working day and night with contractors in the extreme heat. The house will eventually be sold to a low-income veteran. That veteran has not been chosen yet.

“The most important thing is to give a well deserving family a home that they can reside in,” Dawson said.

“Affordable housing in the city within two miles of downtown is really out of reach for a lot of people,” Morgan added.

Project Homes has built 138 homes in Richmond since 2000. The non-profit believe it’s not only good for the homeowner but the whole community.

“A homeowner is a lot different from a renter and especially different from a vacant lot,” Morgan said. “It’s somebody who is going to take care of their property, be involved with their neighbors.”

The home is expected to be completed by noon Friday.

