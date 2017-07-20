Colonial Heights School Board asks for input on changing grading scale

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights School Board is gathering input on whether to change their grading scale from a six point scale to something higher.

The school system just this month posted on their Facebook page asking for feedback from staff, parents, and students on changing the grading scale, and its a debate dividing the city.

“I don’t think they should change it because it’s going to take away the scholarly want to learn,” said Tara Garrison, who is against changing the grading scale.

“I want him to have the same opportunity as another kid from another county,” said Samantha Barnes, who things the grading scale should be changed.

Currently, the Colonial Heights grading scale is separated by six points, meaning a 73 is the lowest passing grade.

Many neighboring jurisdictions have a 10 point grading scale where the lowest passing grade is a 60 — a 13 point difference.

Parents who want it changed say right now a six point scale puts their children at a disadvantage when it comes to calculating a student’s GPA.

“I want my son to have the same opportunities as any other kid going to college,” Barnes said.

Parents also say it gives other jurisdictions a leg up when it comes to scholarships.

“I would be heartbroken that he didn’t get the same opportunity as another kid when he worked harder technically,” Barnes added.

But some parents and students say not so fast: They want the grades left alone.

“My oldest, he graduated with honors and he worked for it,” Garrison said. “He had to earn that and I instilled that in him, just like my youngest. I teach them that good grades don’t come easy and you have to work hard and I think lowering it is just going to take that away.”

Many parents say they believe colleges look at Colonial Height’s stricter grading scale as an advantage when considering admission, but we reached out to two area colleges to ask them that question but have not heard back.

The school board has not said when they plan to discuss the issue further.

