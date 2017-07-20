City to address complaints after residents call 8News about blighted homes

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Petersburg are fighting against blight in one neighborhood.

Dan Booth, who lives along New Street, said one abandoned house stands nearly three feet away from his home and crumbling conditions are affecting his property.

“I believe that she is about ready to collapse,” Booth said.

Each day, Booth keeps his eyes on the caving roof and window panes that fail without warning. He said he’s dealt with this matter for almost two years.

“I have made a couple of requests with the city, but I haven’t heard anything else back,” Booth said.

8News stopped by the Planning and Economic Development Department in Petersburg to find out if there were any complaints involving Booth and this specific property.

Director Michelle Peters said the city didn’t have any complaints on file, but aims to address safety concerns promptly.

“We have a code compliance department that handles blighted properties, and if there is a complaint or property that’s adjacent to a homeowner that they’re concerned about, we ask that they would contact code compliance,” Peters said.

The department immediately scheduled an inspection to have the property looked at to determine its condition.

