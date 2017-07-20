City officials seek input on slavery memorial park in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As city leaders move forward with plans to build a slavery memorial in Shockoe Bottom, they want more community input before finalizing.

Richmond’s Department of Economic and Community Development officials said community feedback is crucial to make sure the proposed project on the site of Lumpkins Slave Jail accurately reflects Richmond’s rich history.

Blaine Mclymore, a Richmond resident of 20 years, said it’s a ‘great idea.’

“I embrace it,” he said. “I rather know my history, I rather know my past and where I came from, that way, I can know as a people where we need to go or what direction we need to go in.”

Officials said it needs ideas from the public, as it recognizes how crucial public input is for a project some may see as controversial.

“People need to know about their history all the way around the board, that it shouldn’t be that you teach a person part of this and part of that,” Daniel Weston said.

A set design for the slavery memorial hasn’t been created yet.

Officials said they want the site to be a Smithsonian-affiliated one when it’s completed.

Click here to participate in a survey allowing you to provide suggestions for the project.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.