As remaining Martin’s stores close, Chesterfield residents worry about replacements

There are just a few days left before the Martin’s store off of Midlothian Turnpike and other Martin’s in the region close their doors for good, leaving an empty shell like the former store near Courthouse and Hull Street Road.

“That grocery store was like the heart of this whole shopping center,” Chesterfield resident Penny Jesmer said.

Jesmer lives about a mile away. She says this is the first time since she’s lived here there hasn’t been a grocery store in that shopping center.

“It was Ukrops when I first started coming I think it was like 12, 13 years ago,” she explained. “I was here at least every day to pick something up, main grocery shopping and just a few things.”

So far, there are no plans to replace that store with another grocery chain and the futures of other stores in Chesterfield are also in doubt. Unlike Henrico County, only one of the Martin’s stores in Chesterfield will be replaced by Publix in the county.

“We do need a grocery store here,” Jesmer said. “I don’t know why it was taken away or why it wasn’t filled already.”

Brian Glass with Colliers International is senior vice president of the retail brokerage company and says companies are carefully choosing where to go as they fight for marketplace shares.

“We are definitely going to have supermarket wars and we are definitely going to have fallout,” Glass said. “There has to be a reason why some of those grocery stores closed, and usually it’s because the sales weren’t there.”

Glass says there are other options for the space.

“You could put entertainment venues. It could be office it could become medical use. We’ve seen that happen in the marketplace in the past,” said Glass.

But Jesmer says anything but a grocery store would be a disappointment.

“It’s definitely upsetting because we do need something here and it’s very empty without it,” said Jesmer.

Glass says while Publix may not be replacing those stores the chain does have plans to have multiple stores in Chesterfield County.

