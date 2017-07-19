Stylists say their Glen Allen salon keeps flooding

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Stylists at a Glen Allen salon say there upscale building feels like it’s low budget.

“Since last year, we have had actually had several floods,” stylist MaryJo Myers. “And the last few times its all been from the same thing the air cond unit leaking above us there.”

Water damage on the ceiling tiles of her rented space inside Phenix Salon Suites seems to prove there was some sort of problem, but more puzzling is the garbage bag hanging from a gaping hole.

Myers says a repair person put it there to catch the leaking water the last time she called to complain.

“Obviously it didn’t fix it because it’s coming through again, and at this point, it’s either laugh or cry,” Myers added.

A couple of suites over, stylist Rachel Vicari recounts another flood last month.

She says her mom came over with a shop vac to suck up water from a flooded hallway after management ignored the problem.

“No fans, nothing,” Vicari said. “So pretty much let it soak in, let mold fester in there. Whatever’s going on.”

At least five stylists complained to 8News about issues in the building and management’s reluctance to fix the problems.

“I hope this is a wake-up call for them that they need to treat their tenants a little better,” Myers said.

“Just fix it. Fix it,” Vicari pleaded. We’re paying rent to be here, so make it right and everyone will be happy.”

The owners of the local franchise told 8News reporter Kristin Smith that they did respond to complaints about flooding, although they said their tenants may not have been working in the building at the time.

They also explained that the operation’s manager just abruptly resigned, so there may be problems they don’t know about.

We also reached out to the Phenix Salon Suites corporate office and received this reply:

“The Richmond location is independently owned by a franchise owner who we has not made Phenix Corporate aware of any issues.”

